Graveside services for Vernon Parnell Meadows, 77, of Harker Heights will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Meadows died Aug. 5, 2020, in Temple.
He was born Oct. 6, 1942, in Moultrie, Georgia, to Edgar and Gertrude (Blackburn) Meadows.
He served for 20 years in the U.S. Army, six years in Alaska, 14 years at Fort Hood and one tour in Vietnam. After retirement, he worked 20 years for Civil Service at Fort Hood. He was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Vernon loved to take his entire family to South Padre every year for vacation. He enjoyed watching the deer from his back porch, watching Westerns, listening to music and spending every day with his wife, Marion.
Mr. Meadows is preceded in death by his mother, father and brother.
Survivors include his wife, Marion; son, Chad Meadows and wife Helen Mathes; daughter, Twyla Elander and husband Steven Gregory; and sister, Shirley Marshall; grandkids, Patti Frankson and husband Erik, Caleb Meadows and wife Lacy, Michael Meadows and fiance Danielle, Taylor Elander and Brook Elander; great-grandkids Cobie Cartwright, Kinley Meadows, Roman Elander Pirino and Clifton Frankson.
Pallbearers are Caleb Meadows. Michael Meadows, Steven Gregory, Erik Frankson, Andy Wilson and Don Mathes.
The family requests that memorials be made to the American Cancer Society.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
