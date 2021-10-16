Veronica Guerra

Funeral Mass for Veronica Y. Guerra, 75, will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Jude’s Catholic Church in San Antonio. A graveside service will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Mrs. Guerra died Sept. 21, 2021, and joined her lord and savior in Heaven.
She was born July 9, 1946, in San Antonio.
Veronica met her husband Joe when she was working as secretary at a garage in San Antonio. Joe was said to be smitten with Veronica and kept asking her out on dates to which Veronica initially turned him down.
Veronica finally gave in and not soon after, they got married.
Joe was called to service and received orders to go to Vietnam in the early years of their marriage. Joe served two tours in Vietnam and Veronica had the task that many spouses of military servicemen would have to overcome.
Veronica had to take care of not one but two kids and hold down the household while her husband was away on these tours.
Veronica and Joe were stationed at many military bases not just in the States but in Europe, too. Veronica supported her husband every step of the way during his military career.
This is how Veronica found her niche in the world and that was helping people.
Veronica volunteered in the service and in the many communities she joined. She held many positions in the NCO Wives Club at the different military bases they were stationed at. Veronica coordinated many fundraising events for people and the communities she became a part of.
Once Joe retired from the Army, they settled down in Harker Heights, Texas. Veronica continued to support military families, the community and was always ready to lend a helping hand to any family or friends in times of need.
Veronica even received the key to the City of Killeen for many years of her support of the community as well as a Twenty Year Community Service Award from then-President George W. Bush.
Veronica spent her final years in San Antonio, and although her health had not been good, she continued to be there for her family and friends in any way she could.
Veronica loved to share stories of her life as well as the life of a military wife. Veronica made friends anywhere she went.
Veronica was preceded in death by her beloved husband Jose V. Guerra, her mother, Maria Adela Espinoza, her father, Marcus Espinoza, her sister, Rebecca Agosto and her brother, Martin Espinoza.
Survivors include her brother, Marcos Espinoza, her son, Martin A. Guerra and his wife, Lisa M. Guerra, her daughter, Joy Woolsey and her husband, Curt Woolsey, grandchildren Darien(DJ) Larson and his wife, Winter Larson, Austin Woolsey and Gabriel Hackett, great-grandchildren, Karlee Soto, Amelia (Mia) Larson and Gabriel Hackett Jr. along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She will be remembered for her love of her family, warmth, kindness and willingness to help all she could as much as she could.
Veronica was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
A public visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Monday at Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers in San Antonio. A rosary service will begin at 7 p.m. which is in charge of arrangements. A procession from the funeral home to the church will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.FunerariaDelAngelRoyAkers.com for the Guerra family.
