Vicente Jose Huddleston

Services for Vicente ‘Vinny' or 'Chente’ Jose Huddleston, 24, of Harker Heights will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Burial will follow at the Killeen Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Huddleston died on Sept. 20, 2022. He was born Oct.17, 1997, in Temple.
He attended and graduated from Harker Heights High School. Anyone who knew him would say he always wore the biggest smile and was the life of the party.
With his contagious laugh, he was sure to light up anyone’s day.
Vicente was a man of many hats; a loving boyfriend, son, brother, friend, cousin, grandson, uncle, nephew, but most of all he was the most devoted dad to Tony. Tony was the light of his life.
He is survived by his son, Tony; girlfriend and mother of his son, Natalie; father, Mathew; mother, Sandra; stepmother, Sheena; sisters Marivel, Angel, Ysabel, Brooke, Cristina; brother, Jacob; nephew, Jeremiah; niece, Mia’Rose; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, grandparents, and beloved friends.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday to gather and share memories.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.