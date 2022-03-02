Vicki Lynn Gibson (Blackburn)
Vicki Lynn Gibson was born September 14, 1950, in Okinawa, Japan, to Lillie Belle and R. D. Blackburn (Sgt Major, Ret.) of Princeton, KY. Vicki graduated from Caldwell County High School and attended the University of Central Texas. Growing up in a small town helped her build lasting friendships and strong ties after moving to Texas in 1982.
Vicki married John Gibson on May 25, 1985, and they enjoyed raising their two sons, Tad and Barron Dorroh. Those boys were the light in her eyes, and she was so proud and supportive of them. Vicki had a naturally creative spirit and loved utilizing that creativity in her life in multiple ways.
Vicki spent her early career in classifieds, advertising, and special reports with a few newspapers, including the Kentucky New Era, Killeen Daily Herald, and Cove Leader Press. She eventually opened 2SG Advertising Agency, and there she found great success and accomplishments. By the time she retired in 2016, Vicki had reached her ultimate creative joy in helping others design their new homes with the DR Horton Design Center in Temple, TX. She spent many years serving her community and assisting in notable projects such as the Texas Sesquicentennial Celebration, Better Business Bureau, Communities In Schools, and several Metroplex Hospital Foundation projects. She also helped with the initial campaign to champion our local four-year state university, Texas A&M University-Central Texas.
Vicki became a full-time Mimi after retirement and spent her years making, sewing, and creating numerous things for her grandkids and teaching them how to create as well. As accomplished as she was in her career and community, there was nothing more rewarding to her than being a Mimi. She was the creative curator of many costumes, custom-sized football gear, princess dresses, dolls, future wedding dresses, jewelry, blankets, and almost any other special request.
She held faithful to the scripture found in Philippians 4:6-7, “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your mind in Christ Jesus.” She thoroughly relished her time studying scripture and growing spiritually with her friends of Bible Study Fellowship.
Vicki passed away peacefully from her earthly home on Saturday, February 26, 2022, surrounded by those who loved her dearly. She is now completely healed and restored, enjoying the presence of her Savior, and worshiping in the Glory of Heaven.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Mike Blackburn.
Vicki is survived by her husband, John, of Belton; son and daughter-in-law Tad and Julia Dorroh of Killeen; son Barron Dorroh of Athens, Alabama; six grandchildren, Zane and Sadie Dorroh, and Cowan, Terrell, Grayson, and Larry Dorroh; two brothers, Jack and Mark Blackburn of Princeton, KY; numerous nieces and nephews, and a multitude of others who dearly loved her.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at First Baptist Church in Killeen, Texas, on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vicki's name to her favorite local charity that provides new shoes to KISD elementary students in need.
Walk A Mile In My Shoes
In Memory of Vicki Gibson
c/o Brenda Coley
P.O. Box 2285
Harker Heights, TX 76548
.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.