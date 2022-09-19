Memorial services for Victor Alan Carpenter, 64, of Gatesville, formerly of Copperas Cove, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove, with Rev. Brad Slaton officiating.
Inurnment with memorial services will be held at Marks Cemetery in Marks, Mississippi at a later date.
Mr. Carpenter died Sept. 16, 2022 at his home.
He was born on Dec. 25, 1957 in Batesville, Miss. to Carole Card Williams and the late Coy Cooper Carpenter.
He grew up and went to school in Quitman County, Miss. He entered the United States Army and served for twenty-one years, retiring in 1995. He then worked at Ft. Hood as a civil service employee at Operational Test Command and retired in 2013.
He married Diane Bevell of Lambert, Miss. on Aug.9, 1982. They resided in Copperas Cove for twenty-three years, moving to Gatesville in 2022.
He was a member of the Daleville Masonic Lodge #903 A.F. & A.M. in Daleville, Al. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove and Enon Baptist Church in Crowder, Miss.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Stephanie Carpenter and step-father, Harold Williams.
Victor is survived by his wife, Diane Carpenter; children, Ashley Carpenter, Alan Carpenter and wife, Nicolette, Katie Carpenter Laubender and husband, Andy, and Maelena Carpenter; sister, Robyn Williams Walters and husband, Kendall; brother, Cooper Carpenter; and four grandchildren, Bryson Stevens, Drew Laubender, Ryan Laubender, and Ellie Carpenter.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are designated to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospitals for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Scott’s Funeral Home in Gatesville is in charge of arrangements.
