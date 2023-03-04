Mass of Christian Burial for Victor Manuel Barajas, 67, of Copperas Cove, will be held at noon Friday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Copperas Cove. Burial with military honors will follow at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Barajas died Feb. 27, 2023, surrounded by his family.
He was born Aug. 16, 1955, to Alejandro and Maria Rodriguez Barajas in Brownsville.
Victor grew up and attended school in Alice. At the age of 17, he joined the U.S. Army in August 1973 and was honorably discharged in August 1975. He married Gilda Narvaez in September 1976 in Alice. He worked for the Coca-Cola Company from 1976-1979. In 1980, Victor and his family moved to Copperas Cove, where he studied and received his license to become an insurance agent at American Amicable Life Insurance. There he received many awards for his outstanding achievements. In his first six months, he was awarded the “Fred Rehse Award” as “Most Improved Agent.” From 1983-87, he was elected to the Hall of Fame for Top Sells Producer. He also received “Agent of the Year” in 1993 and was elected to the President’s Club for many years. Later, he achieved his Series 7 license where he became self-employed to sell multiple different investments. He continued to do this throughout his career and received many awards. He had many clients throughout the years that he impacted and were not just clients to him, but also became family.
Victor was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church and enjoyed going to Sunday Mass. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, which included hunting, fishing and running. He was a “jack of all trades.” He had many skills and was open to a challenge. Victor loved to watch sports, especially football. His favorite team was the Dallas Cowboys. He had a contagious smile that could light up a room, and he was always willing to give a helping hand to others, and never met a stranger. Victor always put his family first before himself. He lived for his family, and his grandkids were the center of his universe.
Mr. Barajas was preceded in death by his father, Alejandro Barajas; sister, Rosa Elena Barajas; brother, Miguel Jaime Barajas; and brother, Hector Barajas.
Victor is survived by his wife of 47 years, Gilda Narvaez Barajas; son, Victor Barajas Jr. (Selena) of El Paso; daughters, Vanessa Barajas and Amanda Barajas of Copperas Cove; grandkids, Mario Rodriguez Jr., Victoria Rodriguez, Yesenia Rodriguez, Victor Barajas III, Alejandro Barajas, Emmanuel Ventura, and Vincent Ventura; mother, Maria Felix Barajas of Austin; brother, Alberto Barajas of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas; brother, Juan Barajas of Austin; brother, Jorge Barajas of Copperas Cove; brother, Baldomero Barajas (Barbie) of Round Rock; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday with a rosary at 6 p.m. at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
The family welcomes donations to the American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org) as an expression of sympathy instead of flowers.
