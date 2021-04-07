Services for Victoria Tobias Sandate (Tola), 85, of Killeen, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church with the Reverend Chris Downey officiating. Burial will follow at the Killeen City Cemetery.
Mrs. Sandate died March 25, 2021, at Scott and White Hospital in Temple.
She was born Dec. 23, 1935, in Jimenez, Coah, Mexico.
Mrs. Sandate was a homemaker and had lived in Killeen since 1959. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Survivors include two daughters, Juanita Sandate-Figueroa of Killeen and Angela Sandate Estes and her husband Tony of Killeen; two sons, Benito Sandate and Antonio Sandate (Tony) and his wife Amy of Killeen; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, 4 sisters, Maria Ramirez, Sofia Ranjel, Cristina Cervantez and Mercedes Martinez.
Mrs. Sandate was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Vicente Sandate; and a son, Roberto Sandate; parents; Victoriano Tobias and Mercedes Vallejo; and one sister, Gloria Rodriguez; and two brothers, Valdemar Tobias and Juan Tobias.
The family will receive visitors from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday and Recitation of the Rosary from 7 to 8 p.m. at Crawford–Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.