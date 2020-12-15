Viola Perry

A private family service for Viola Marga Perry, 76, of Kempner, will be held Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with burial following at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Perry died Dec. 10, 2020, surrounded by her family at home in Kempner.
She was born on Feb. 24, 1944, in Ebermannstadt, Germany, to the late Franz Xaver Ellmann and Maria Holzmeier-Ellmann.
In 1964, she married Lawrence Perry in Munich, Germany. They met while Lawrence was serving in Germany, with the U.S. Army.
She worked at AAFES for 30 years, starting as a secretary and working her way up to retail manager.
After retiring from AAFES, Viola was a secretary for the transportation department of Copperas Cove Independent School District.
Viola loved to spend her free time oil painting, sewing, gardening and was an avid bowler with Lawrence by her side.
Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Perry; sons, Steven Perry and wife, Didi, Shannon Perry and wife, Sandra; three sisters, Christine Hardin, Hildegard Farmer, Evi Smolinski; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
Condolences can be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
