Graveside services with military honors for Virgil William Cardwell, III, 69, of Killeen will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cardwell died Aug. 27, 2020, at the veterans hospital in Temple, Texas.
He was born Dec. 27, 1950, in Memphis, Tennessee, to Virginia and Virgil W. Cardwell Jr.
Virgil enjoyed the life of an “Air Force brat” until his graduation from Ball High School, Galveston, then followed in his father’s footsteps, joined the Air Force and served approximately 16 years as a staff sergeant food service specialist. He received decorations, medals and ribbons pertaining to his service and military education.
He was employed by Professional Contract Services, Inc. (PCSI) just short of 13 years where he, as a proud veteran, continued to serve his comrades in the food service industry until his death.
Mr. Cardwell was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Stuart and Joel Cardwell and brother-in-law Ronnie Parker Sr.
Survivors include his daughter Kristi Spriggs, son-in-law Jarrell Eubank, granddaughter Kaylie Spriggs, sister Lynn Parker, Brenda Spriggs Laurenti, nieces, nephews, an uncle, aunts and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to an organization of choice, Temple Veterans Hospital Hematology/Oncology Clinic or Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, at Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights.
