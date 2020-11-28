Virginia Barratt

A celebration of life for Virginia Gotts Barratt, 87, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Mrs. Barratt died Nov. 24, 2020, in College Station.
She was born on Sept. 20, 1933, in Wewoka, Oklahoma.
She married Howard Bruce Barratt on Oct. 9, 1951. She was a volunteer at Metroplex Hospital for 15 years.
Mrs. Barratt was preceded in death by her husband Howard (Nov. 30, 2004) and her son, Larry Alan Barratt (Sept. 24, 1985).
Survivors include her children: son, Jerry Barratt and wife Sherrie, of College Station; and daughter,
Jan Dark and husband Clyde B of Killeen. Also five grandchildren: Tiffany Piering (Dave) of San Antonio;
Dusty Dark Machen (Travis) of Austin; Laurie Creek (Jasson) of Virginia Stephanie Terro (Eric) of Floresville; and Alana Hajek (Justin) of Dallas; in addition to six great-granddaughters, four great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.
