A celebration of life for Virginia “Ginny” Temme, 82, of Copperas Cove, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove. Gravesite services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Temme died March 11, 2023.
She was born June 17, 1940, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to Paul Cokewell and Grace Beilstein.
Virginia met the love of her life, Wesson, at their local hang out spot, Beaver Alley Bowling in Pittsburgh, and they were married for over 50 years.
Virginia was a great Army wife, following her husband throughout his military career. She was a caring soul, very loving to all she knew, especially her family and close friends. Virginia was also a great cook and worked at the Cactus Restaurant for numerous years as well as the Copperas Cove Country Club.
Mrs. Temme is survived by her children, Karen Thunert of Dallas, Celeste Smith and her husband Ed of Bryan, Pam Kirkpatrick and her husband Charles of Montalba, and Steven Temme of Copperas Cove; eight grandchildren: John, Jason, Eddie, Travis, Ashley, Charles, Brittny and Brandon; and five great-grandchildren: Aidan, Austin, Arielle, Phoenix, and Bo.
