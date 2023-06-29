Services for Virginia Kay Whitis Obards Harris, 74, of Belton will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Dossman Funeral Home
Ms. Harris died June 28, 2023, after a short illness. Virginia was born on Dec. 5, 1948, in Belton to James A. and Mary K. Martens Whitis.
Virginia attended both Nolanville and Belton Schools. She graduated from Belton High School in 1967. She also attended Temple Junior College.
Virginia retired in 2005 as a Financial Systems Analyst from Fort Cavazos (Hood).
She was preceded in death by her father, James A. Whitis, and both her maternal and fraternal grandparents and a brother-in-law Claude (Buddy) Ashley.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Catherine Whitis of Belton; two daughters, Katherine Pruett of Belton and Kristina Cehand, both of Belton; three granddaughters, Ashley R. Cehand, Mickayla K Pruett, Alison A. Cehand, one grandson, Devin Cehand and two great-grandsons, Braisen A`Mari Cehand and Kainaan David Ray Waugman, all of Belton. Six loving siblings, Linda Ashley (her twin) of Moody, Barbara Whitis of Belton, Ronnie Whitis of Belton, Larry Whitis (Cathy) of Belton, Harold Whitis (Debbie) of San Antonio and James Whitis (Jessye) of Belton. Numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home one hour prior to services.
Interment will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Nolanville.
