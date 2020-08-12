Interment for Virginia L. Davis, 91, will be held at a later date at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mrs. Davis died Aug. 2, 2020.
She was born Dec. 11, 1928, in Seguin.
Mrs. Davis retired from the Corps of Engineers at Fort Hood in 1989, after more than 20 years in the Fort Worth District Office. Her great capacity for love and compassion and her selfless soul will be missed.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Edgar L. Smith and Kenneth D. Davis; daughters, Susan Davis Plagens and Kathryn Davis Lunsford; and grandson, Zachary McCartt.
Survivors include children, Scott Smith, Mark Smith and spouse Maritza, Karen Anne Smith Walker and spouse Floyd, Laura Davis Simmons and spouse Wayne, Teri Davis Williams and spouse Darryl, and Mary Davis. She had 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Visit her website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9295639 to leave memories and condolences for the family.
Zoeller Funeral Home in New Braunfels is in charge of arrangements.
