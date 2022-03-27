Graveside services for Virginia Lee Prothro, 95, of Temple, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Killeen City Cemetery in Killeen with Pastor Lyod Hall officiating.
Mrs. Prothro died March 26, 2022, at her home.
She was born June 22, 1926, to Glen and Ruby Lowder in Wellington, Kan.
Virginia met the love of her life, William Prothro, at a local dance and they were soon married June 1, 1945. She loved being a wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Virginia was a faithful woman of God and worked for many years at the Church of Christ in Killeen as the church secretary. Virginia enjoyed shopping, reading, puzzles, board games, cards and just about anything to bring family and friends together. Virginia was the definition of a true lady and always dressed her best even with no place to go. She was a member of Avenue T Church of Christ for many years.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Ruby Lowder; her beloved husband, William Prothro; her four siblings, Virgil Lowder, Marilyn Lindberg, Arnett Lowder and Pansey Hansen; her children, Bradley Prothro, Terry Prothro; and Steve Prothro; her grandchild, Patricia Holetzky; and Michael Smith.
She is survived by her children, Glenna Smith, Randolph Prothro and Pamela Jett; her grandchildren, Keri Smith, Robert Prothro, Chris Schwertner, Teri Knight, Heather Baca and Clayton Jett; and her great-grandchildren, Patrick Mitchell, Kristina West, Addison Ortiz, Tyler Knight, Carter Schwertner, Ella Schwertner, Kaylee Knight, Harper Baca and Nevaeh Smith.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.
