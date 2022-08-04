Services for Virginia Rosales Hinojosa, 81, will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Damasio David Hinojosa.
Ms. Hinojosa died on July 26, 2022, with her loved ones at her side.
She was born on August 5, 1940, to Lucas and Anna Rosales in San Antonio.
Virginia was a proud graduate of Ursuline Academy, Class of 1959. While attending a school dance, she met the love of her life, a determined young man from Central High School. That young man, later a soldier in the U.S. Army, made Virginia his wife in 1966, at Little Flower Catholic Church. Over the years, their journey took them to reside in New Mexico, North Carolina, North Dakota, California, Texas, and Athens, Greece.
Virginia enjoyed reading, sewing, cooking, traveling and being a great friend to many. She was an amazing cook and was famously known for her homemade cinnamon rolls, salsa and countless Mexican dishes. Virginia retired from Civil Service after 46 years of service and was an active member of the Killeen Senior Center. She was a woman of great faith and was a parishioner at the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Killeen.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Lucas and Anna Rosales; her husband, Damasio David Hinojosa CW2; and her son, David John Hinojosa.
She is survived by her daughter, Diana Barnett and husband Ronald; her grandchildren, Adam Miller and fiancée Leska; Andrew Miller and wife Clarissa; Thomas Cox, Timothy Cox, David Hinojosa, Naomi Hinojosa, Mara Hinojosa, Vanessa Hinojosa, Veronica Hinojosa, Victoria Hinojosa, Matthew Hinojosa, and Miranda Hinojosa; and many great-grandchildren; her sister, Sylvia Garcia, and husband Felix; and her brother Lucas Rosales.
Indeed, I count everything as loss because of the surpassing worth of knowing Christ Jesus my Lord. For his sake I have suffered the loss of all things and count them as rubbish, in order that I may gain Christ.
Heritage Funeral Home in Harker Heights is in charge of arrangements.
