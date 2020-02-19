Funeral services for Vivian C. Harris, 82, of Copperas Cove will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Scott’s Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with burial following at Kempner City Cemetery.
Mrs. Harris died Feb. 18, 2020, at home in Copperas Cove surrounded by her family.
She was born Oct. 16, 1937, to Raymond and Dorothy Fields Cornett in Clay County, Ky.
In 1954, she graduated from Bush High School in London, Ky. She married Alvin Harris in November of 1955. Alvin was in the Army and they were stationed all over the world.
Mrs. Harris was devoted to her husband as he served and she raised seven kids. When Alvin retired, they settled in Copperas Cove in 1975.
Mrs. Harris was an Avon representative for many years and worked at Merle Norman Studio in Copperas Cove. She also was a telephone operator in Killeen for over 15 years. Mrs. Harris then sold Home Interior Design, a home décor company, until her retirement in 1996. She was a member of Eastside Baptist Church in Copperas Cove for most of her life.
Mrs. Harris will be remembered for her loving ways, her sternness, her humor and her cooking. She was steadfast, unmovable, and ever abounding in her faith in Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Roy and Ray Cornett; husbands, Alvin Harris and John Keen; son, David Harris and a grandson, Clayton Baty.
Survivors include her children, Deborah Baty, Lorna Loyd, Lori Pigg, John Harris, Tim Harris and Michael Harris; sisters, Lillian Johnson, Phyllis George and Faye Higgins; 14 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.