Funeral services for Vivian Leah Gresham, 92, of Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove with burial following at 3 p.m. at East Greenwood Cemetery in Weatherford.
Vivian died Jan. 15, 2022. She was born Sept. 10, 1929.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service. Leave condolences at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.