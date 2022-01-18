Funeral services for Vivian Leah Gresham, 92, or Copperas Cove, will be 10 a.m. Thursday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116 in Copperas Cove with burial following at 3 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Weatherford. Facial coverings are optional and the service will be live-streamed on the Viss Family Funeral HomeFacebook page.
Mrs. Gresham died Jan. 15, 2022, in Lampasas.
She was born Sept. 10, 1929, in Mineral Wells, to the late Dr. Max and Vivian Browder.
At the age of 16, she graduated from Weatherford High School and in 1950, just five years later she graduated from Texas Women’s University.
Vivian married Noel Gresham on June 27, 1950, in Weatherford. She taught at Weatherford College and Copperas Cove High School.
Vivian was a longtime member of the St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen and served as the president of the Women of St. Christopher’s, was the church secretary and enjoyed teaching the Bible. She left St. Christopher’s to help found St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Copperas Cove in the early 1980’s.
Vivian was active in the Diocese of Texas as vice-president of Northwest Convocation. She was elected twice as the delegate to the triannual meeting of the National Church and served as a delegate to the Diocese Council.
Vivian was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Noel Gresham.
Vivian is survived by her son, Jamie Gresham; daughter, Leah Walker and husband, Eric; brother, Charles Browder; four grandchildren; Max, Megan, Daniel, and Abbie; and four great-grandchildren, Aidan, Jace, Roman, and Melanie.
Memorials may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org.
Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service.
Condolences may be left at VissFamilyFuneralHome.com
