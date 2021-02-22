Services for Walter Thornton Humphries Sr.,76, of Rogers, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at 3C Cowboy Church in Salado. Burial will follow at Little Flock Cemetery in Temple.
Mr. Humphries died Feb. 11, 2021, at a local hospital.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Michal Humphries.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. today at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.