A funeral Mass for Walter L. Grey, Jr., 73, of Killeen, will be held Monday at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow at the Brookside Cemetery with military honors.
Mr. Grey died Oct. 14, 2020, at the Ascension Seton Williamson Hospital in Round Rock.
He was born Oct. 10, 1947, in Watertown, New York, to Walter L. and Irene A. Garrett Grey, Sr.
He graduated from Watertown High School in 1967. He met his wife, Judy, in Seoul, Korea; they married in December 1974.
Walter retired from the Army as a master sergeant after 22.5 years of service. His first job in the Army was a helicopter mechanic followed by a counterintelligence agent. He retired as a watercraft engineer.
While serving in the Army, he received the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal.
He volunteered at the Hawaiian Railway Society, Austin Steam Train Association, and the Killeen Police Department. Walter also enjoyed being an amateur ham radio operator. When Walter wasn’t volunteering, he wrote a book, “US Army Sea Tales.”
Walter loved his family and was known as “Bub” to them.
Mr. Grey was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Judy K. Grey.
Survivors include his two daughters, Heather (Jason) of Silsby, Texas and Holly (Matthew) of Maness, Kansas; six grandchildren, Logan, Jace, Emily, Paige, and Kaleigh Silsby and Lillian Maness; two sisters, Patricia LaPlante and Nancy Howe; and his dog, Kaylee.
A prayer service will be held at 10:15 a.m. Monday at 10:15 a.m. at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. A calling hour will be held prior to the prayer service beginning at 9 a.m.
Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc. in Watertown, New York, is in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made online at www.reedbenoit.com.
