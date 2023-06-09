Walter Long

Funeral services for Walter Gerald Long, 93, of Killeen will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
Interment with military honors will follow at 11 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 12:00 am
Mr. Long died May 31, 2023, in Killeen.
He was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Auxier, Kentucky, to Raliegh and Maude Long.
Walter, known to most as Jerry, joined the Army in 1950 with a 20-year career, receiving a Purple Heart, Gallantry Cross, Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medals, CIB & AFEM medals.
Upon retiring as an E7, Walter then moved to Las Vegas, Nevada. He started his next career of 27 years as a bartender that didn’t drink. He shared many stories from that career.
In 2007 he relocated to Killeen, where most of his children and grandchildren reside.
Walter was very active in church, the senior citizen center, the gym and making many friends.
He attended Calvary Baptist & LifeWay Fellowship, where he always said it doesn’t hurt to double dip.
Walter had two best friends he spent a lot of time with, Pete Petrey & Loren Crabill, who both gained their wings in 2022.
Walter lived his life to the fullest and will be missed by all.
Mr. Long was preceded in death by his parents, nine siblings, and daughters Tammy Long and Judy Siler.
He is survived by his children, Danny (Sharon) of California, Dana (Becky) of Killeen, Steve of Killeen, Mike (Rena) of Nevada, Theresa Ogier (Robert) of Killeen, 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
