Funeral services for Walter Richard Munsel II, 49, of Copperas Cove, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Viss Family Funeral Home, 1614 S. FM 116, Copperas Cove. A prior funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Life Church of Round Rock, 115 Oak Haven Drive, Round Rock.
Mr. Munsel died March 21, 2021.
He was born Jan. 17, 1972.
Walter was born in Shelbyville, Indiana, and moved to Texas as a young child and he had since claimed Texas as his home.
Walter began his career by volunteering as a young teenager with the Travis County Volunteer Fire Department. He graduated from the Texas A&M Fire Fighting Academy and started his career at the Killeen Fire Department.
After many years in Killeen, he transferred to the Copperas Cove Fire Department, where he retired.
After retiring, he was able to live out his dream of returning to Texas A&M (TEEKS) fire academy, where he was an instructor specializing in vehicle extrication.
He later went back into service as a firefighter for Travis County ESD 12 in Manor.
While working there, he also found a passion for being part of the safety/rescue team at the Circuit of America’s Racetrack in South Austin. He was a lifetime national member of the Wind and Fire Motorcycle Club.
One of his most precious times was spending time with his daughter, Kelsey, and his son, Christopher.
Walter was preceded in death by his sister, Heather Dawn Munsel; and stepfather, Edgar Hudgins.
Survivors include his mother, Dora Louise Hudgins; father, Paul Richard Munsel; fiancé, Kesha Martin; his son, Christopher Nicholas Stark-Munsel and his daughter, Kelsey Dawn Munsel. He was also survived by his brother, William Nelson Munsel (Ashley Munsel and children, Avery Mann, Peyton Munsel, and Eli Munsel); half-siblings, Bobbie Maxine Munsel (daughter Emily Maxine Deboard), Paul Richard Suits, and stepsister, Sandy Hughes (James Hughes and children Sara and Elisabeth Hughes).
Walter is survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and uncountable friends, all of whom loved him dearly.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Viss Family Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
In lieu of flowers, an education fund is being set up for his daughter, Kelsey. For more details, go to www.VissFamilyFuneralHome.com.
