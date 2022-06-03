A memorial service for Col. Walter Steven Weedman, 58, of Temple will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. A private inurnment will be held at a later date.
Mr. Weedman died June 1, 2022, at his residence.
He was born on June 13, 1963, in Washington, D.C., to Walter and Faye Weedman.
