Funeral services for Wanda Carol Hanson (Maness), 64, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday in the chapel of Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home, in Copperas Cove, followed by burial at the Copperas Cove City Cemetery.
Mrs. Hanson died April 28, 2021, at Family Tree Assisted Living in Pflugerville.
Wanda is survived by her daughter Geah Hanson of Copperas Cove; step-son William Hanson II of Fort Collins, Colorado; brother John Maness of Copperas Cove, brother Charles Maness of Copperas Cove; sister Phyllis Rodriguez-Torres of Gatesville; brother William Maness of Copperas Cove; sister Deborah Maness of Gatesville; and step-granddaughter Kamia Hanson of Fort Collins, Colorado, along with many other extended family members.
She is predeceased by her husband, William Hanson; father John Maness; and mother, Agnes High.
Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
