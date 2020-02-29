A celebration of life for Wanda Faye Koehne, 87, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Harker Heights United Methodist Church, 208 W. Cardinal Lane, Harker Heights. Finger food and refreshments will be served.
Mrs. Koehne died Feb. 28, 2020, in Killeen. She was born August 27, 1932, in Waco to Toss B. Stone and Addie M. Cotton Stone.
She was a loving mother, sister, aunt and mimi to all.
Wanda retired from civil service at Fort Hood after 25 years of service, then became an avid bingo player and loved the many friends she met playing.
She loved spending time with family, who all love and will miss her dearly.
Survivors include daughters, Debbie Adams and Donna Huddleston (Scott); sons, Larry Koehne (Kathy), Randy Koehne and Robert Koehne (Debbie); eight grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild. Survivors also include two sisters, Bobbie Kimball of China Springs, Myrna Scott (Stuart) of Bosqueville; one brother, Don Stone (Barbara) of Waco; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Cheryl Lanford; son, Richard Koehne; son-in-law, Eddie Adams; and three sisters, Bonnie Stone, Kathy Schroeder and Dovie Winkelmann.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donate to your choice of charity.
