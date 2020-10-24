Wanda Greene

Memorial services for Wanda Mae Chapman Greene, 89, of Belfalls, will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Greene died peacefully Oct. 17, 2020.
She was born Aug. 22, 1931, in Red Oak to James Halbert Chapman and Mae Smithson Chapman.
She graduated from Troy High School in 1948, with a graduating class of 23 members. She was an avid athlete who played basketball, and she continued her athletics throughout her adult life, in league softball and league bowling.
She retired from KISD, after many years of service throughout the district.
Wanda married Loren C. Greene on June 28, 2003, and they enjoyed dancing, traveling to visit family and taking cruises. They were known for being a happy and loving couple.
She is preceded in death by her parents and three brothers: Melvin, Weldon, and Ronnie Chapman.
Survivors include her husband of 17 years, Loren Greene; her sister, Connie Moore of Belton; sisters-in-law, Bettye Ann Chapman of Troy; and Christine Chapman of Lago Vista; sons, Greg Wade of Killeen, Doug Wade and wife, Donna, of Bedford, Mark Greene and wife Anni of League City, and Herb Greene of League City; daughters, Ann Morris and husband, Terry, of Corpus Christi and Jan Huffcut and husband, Jim, of Georgetown. She was known as “Nan Nan” to 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.
She will be remembered as a wonderful and loving wife, a caring mother and friend who was selfless to a fault, with a funny and sassy personality and a southern twang that made everyone smile.
A very special thank you to the owners and staff at Georgetown Living Alzheimer’s Facility for the many years of their loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Texas at txalz.org.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home of Temple is in charge of arrangements.
