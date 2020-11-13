WANDA KAREN JENKINS
Our beloved daughter, Wanda Karen Jenkins took flight on October 25, 2020. She was born on July 15, 1956 and was a resident of Killeen, TX. She was passionate about family and enjoyed cooking.
Her private funeral service will be on a future date (yet to be determined) with COVID-19 safety measures.
She is survived by her mother, Mary Jenkins; two brothers, Bernard Jenkins and Pierre Jenkins; a nephew, Jairus Jenkins; and
a niece, Amira Jenkins.
