Memorial services for Wanda Kay Smith Schomp, 73, of Killeen, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas.
Mrs. Schomp died Sept. 22, 2022.
She was born Oct. 11, 1948, in San Antonio, to Elgin and Ann Smith.
Kay graduated from Killeen High School in 1966.
Kay was a real estate broker for many years. Most recently, she was working with Carothers Homes. She modeled success and leadership. She was driven and helped other women to succeed in the real estate business.
Kay enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She always shared adventures from her travels. Kay was social and enjoyed time spent with friends. Her favorite sport was golf. She especially enjoyed time on the golf course.
Kay’s family would like to honor her with a Bible verse, Psalm 46-1: “God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.”
Mrs. Schomp was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Schomp, and her son James Alan (Jimmy) Holzler.
She is survived by her siblings: Lynda Lieske of Rising Sun, Maryland, Chuck Smith (Brenda) of Lampasas, John Michael Smith of Waco, and Lisa Everett (Bryan) of Belton; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at: https://www.heritagefuneraltx.com/obituaries/Jefferson-Smith/#!/TributeWall
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimers Association or a charity of your choice in Kay’s name.
