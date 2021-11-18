Services for Wayne Allan Grant Jr., 43, of Harker Heights, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at The Rivers of Living Waters Church in Killeen.
Mr. Grant died Nov. 13, 2021.
He was born Feb. 25, 1978.
Arrangements are under the care of Serenity Life Celebrations in Killeen.
A message or memory may be left on a “Tribute Wall” at www.slcwaco.com.
