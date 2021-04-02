Services for Wayne Cimafranca Miller will be Monday at St. Stephen’s Church in Salado. The rosary will be recited at 9 a.m. with Mass at 10 a.m. Interment is at Salado Cemetery.
Mr. Miller died March 21, 2021. He was born June 23, 1979.
Broecker Funeral Home in Salado is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, give donations to the Wayne C. Miller Foundation.
