Wayne George

Funeral services for Wayne Michael George, 62, of Pidcoke, will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. George died Nov. 12, 2021, at his home.
He was born Dec. 19, 1958, at Fort Hood and resided in Copperas Cove.
There, he graduated from high school and secured a degree in Electronics from Central Texas College. He then embarked on a career in Avionics that spanned 30 years.
In 1987, he began with Beech Aerospace, later known as L3 Communications, as an Avionics Manager for the Rover Program based out of San Antonio. During his 17 years with Beech, he became a Beechcraft Service Technician for the T-1A aircraft and spent a year on assignment in Iraq.
Upon his return stateside, he provided service for the Navy UC-12B in Corpus Christi. He ended his Avionics career with Boeing at Fort Hood providing service to the 747.
When asked about his career, Wayne was fond of saying he had visited 38 states, 17 countries, and 5 continents fixing broken airplanes. After settling into his current residence in Pidcoke, Wayne began a career with the State of Texas Prison System in Gatesville.
An avid horseman and outdoorsman, Wayne was active in the riding community of Randolph and Brooks Air Force bases, participating in numerous trail rides and competed in Cowboy Mounted Shooting with his trusted horse and friend, Fancy. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting and would go any chance he got.
He had a love for all things mechanical and was a regular at car shows showing off his pride and joy; the 34’ Ford Coupe and was in the process of building a ‘66 Chevy truck.
Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Allen M. and Johnnie M. George and his sister, Barbara S. Bowen.
Survivors include a nephew, John D. Bowen and his wife Chris of Lampasas and a niece, Teressa Hattaway and Duke Moore of Granger. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Larry W. Bowen of Lampasas along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and life-long friends.
Wayne forged many life-long friendships as we were witness to the lasting nature of those friendships in his last months and he will be deeply missed by all those that knew and loved him.
Wayne wanted to ensure that the associates of the TDCJ knew how much he appreciated them for all they did during his time of illness.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com with George family.
A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
