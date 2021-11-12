Funeral services for Wayne Michael George, 62, of Pidcoke, are pending with Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Mr. George died Nov. 12, 2021.
He was born Dec. 19, 1958.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the George family.
