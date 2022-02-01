Wayne Williams Sr.

Burial services for Wayne Guy Williams Sr., 74. of Copperas Cove will be held at 9 a.m. Friday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Willams died on Jan.18, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1947, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to Thomas Dalton Williams and Ruth C. Williams.
Wayne proudly served in the United Stated Army for 22 years, doing three tours in Vietnam, where he received the Purple Heart, 2 Silver Stars, and a Bronze Star. He received other awards and accommodations including the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Medal of Vietnam, Service Medal (with 2 silver service stars), Overseas Service Ribbon, NCO Professional Development Ribbon numeral 3, Immediate Re-enlistment, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation badge (with Palm), Expert Badge Rifle, and Merit Overseas Service Medal
After his service to his country, he continued to serve the state of Texas and his community as a deputy sheriff with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office. After 17 years of service with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Wayne finally began his retirement in 2009.
He had a love for life, and for animals; he had chickens, geese, ducks and others, which he named every one of them. He loved the sunshine, took pride and enjoyed his property. His passing has left a void in everyone’s life who knew him. His laugh was contagious and his kindness immense.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Norman Williams of Caln, Pennsylvania.
Wayne is survived by his loving wife, Norita Williams of 45 years; and his two sons, Wayne Guy Williams Jr. of Copperas Cove and his wife Sarah Williams, and Thomas Williams of Kempner and his wife Jessie Williams. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Alexander and Matthew Williams of Gatesville; three great-grandchildren; his sister, Barbara Manning of Claymont, Delaware; and brother, Dalton (Jake) Williams of Little Creek, Delaware.
Loving Husband, Father, Brother and Hero, he will be forever loved, and forever missed. Rest in Peace.
