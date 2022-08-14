Weldon Wallace Howell
11/30/1932 to 08/06/2022
Weldon Wallace Howell, Sergeant Major, retired, 89, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 6, 2022, in Waco, after a lengthy illness. Visitation and services will be at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, in Waco, on Tuesday, August 16, starting at 10 a.m. Kelsey Fitting-Snyder will be officiating. Burial will follow at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen, Texas.
Weldon was born to Boyd N. Howell and Ione Shelton Howell in Holland, Texas. He moved with his family to Belton, Moody, and McGregor before landing in Big Spring, Texas, where he entered the United States Army in 1953.
Weldon met his life-long partner, Marcyl Ann Dickerson Howell, when both were stationed in El Paso, Texas. They married, during a mid-week pass, on February 5, 1958. From this union, they had two children, Kristina E. and Glenn Boyd. Together, they traveled the United States, Korea, and Europe, and made many friends at each duty station.
Weldon was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Waco. He had a military demeanor and a gentle soul. He played basketball, baseball, and slow-pitch softball. He performed jiujitsu. Weldon was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. He could build things; fix cars, plumbing, and electrical; and tinkered with computers. He was intelligent, compassionate and even-tempered. As he would say, he was “practically perfect.”
Weldon’s specialties in the Army were Military Police and Military Intelligence. He served just short of 30 years, completed five tours of duty, and earned 12 medals, including the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star. He retired at Ft. Hood, Texas. After his military career, Weldon sold life insurance and worked as a computer security specialist before returning, as a civilian, to Military Intelligence. He and Marcyl lived in Killeen, Texas, for many years and, after retiring for good, moved to the Waco-area.
Weldon is preceded in death by his parents, Boyd and Ione; his brothers, JT and Floyd Howell; and his grandson, Brian Wofford.
Survivors include his wife, Marcyl; his three daughters, Debra Wootan and husband, Richard, Sandra Crane and husband, Terrence, and Kristina Hoida and husband, Clifford; son, Glenn Boyd Howell and wife, Sydney; ten grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
The family is grateful to the Arbor House of Waco family and Interim Hospice caregivers who took such excellent care of Weldon.
For those who wish to pay private respects to Weldon before Tuesday, he is available each day until 9 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd. in Waco.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our “Tribute Wall” at www.WHBfamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.