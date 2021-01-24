Wendell Lewis Clem
Wendell Lewis Clem, 80, of Harker Heights passed away on Monday, January 18, 2021 in the comfort of his home. Wendell was born to Madeline Mort and Lester Clem on November 13, 1940 in Frederick, Maryland. He served his country in the United States Army for 22 years, going to Vietnam twice. Wendell enjoyed fishing, bowling, and spending time with his family. He always helped the boys and girls in Fort Hood and members of the Senior Center. Wendell was dearly loved by all who knew him and will be missed.
A visitation for Wendell will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen with Pastor Sung Kim officiating.
Wendell is survived by his wife, Hyon Suk Clem of Harker Heights; his step-sons, Thomas White, Tim White, and John White; his step-daughter, Anna Sharon; and his six step-grandchildren.
Wendell is preceded in death by his brother, Dick Clem.
Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.