Funeral services for Dr. Wendell M. Kearney, 88, of Killeen, formerly of Palava, will be 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church in Killeen. A comittal service with military honors will follow the ceremony at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Dr. Kearney died Dec. 27, 2021.
He was born March 28, 1933.
Dr. Kearney is a former co-owner of Killeen Veterinarian Clinic. He once served as the Chairman of the Killeen Chamber of Commerce and he also served as a board member of the Killeen Independent School District.
Dr. Kearney loved goose and deer hunting as well.
Survivors include his wife, Rexanna Brown Kearney; children Patricia and Bill Webster, Keith and Julie Kearney; and grandchildren Kate Edelman, Patrick, Kayla Kearney, Marsha Webster, and one great-granddaughter, Lindsey Braswell.
A visitation will be held Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen.
