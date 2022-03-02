Wendell Ray Henderson

Graveside services for Wendall Ray Henderson, 82, of Lampasas will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Henderson died Feb. 26, 2022, at his residence. He was born Dec. 17, 1939, in Olustee, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Brenda; his children, Theresa, Carolyn, Gina, David, Susan, and Fran. He also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
