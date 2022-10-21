A memorial potluck for Wesley Alexander Johnson, 30, of Copperas Cove, will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 4 at the Senior Center at Lions Club Park, 1700 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, Killeen.
Mr. Johnson died Oct. 13, 2022.
He was born Sept. 11, 1992, in Fort Riley, Kansas, the son of Timothy and Ilona Kay (Ranger) Johnson.
Wesley was a 2012 graduate of Copperas Cove High School, was an avid gamer, enjoyed RC Cars, and liked to attend the various renaissance festivals around Texas, especially the one in Mission. Most recently Wesley liked to go with his mom to the Lions Club Senior Center and do crafts.
Mr. Johnson is survived by his parents Timothy and Ilona Kay Johnson of Copperas Cove; his grandpa Carl E. Ranger of Maryland; siblings, Randy DH Johnson and wife Lacey of Copperas Cove, Katrina M. Hanna and husband Jesse of Kempner, and Jessica Fagiole and husband Chris of South Carolina; two half-brothers; a half-sister; nephews Colton, Zachary and Warren;and his aunts and uncles, Jennifer Paul and husband Dave of South Carolina, Elizabethann Roach and husband Donnie of Massachusetts, Glenn Ranger of Maryland, and Steven Ranger and husband Dan Patton of Washington D.C.; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Wesley’s name to the Scottish Rite for Children (Scottishrite.org) 2222 Welborn St. Dallas, TX 75219 would be appreciated.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of arrangements.
