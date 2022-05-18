Funeral services for Whitney Ann Kay, 36, of Killeen will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Belton.
Ms. Kay died May 8, 2022, at her residence.
She was born on Sept. 6, 1985, to Daniel Birchfield and Bobbie Sue Stevenson in Lewisville.
A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.
