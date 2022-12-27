Graveside services for Willadean Perez (Dean) will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Perez died Dec. 16, 2022, in a Burleson hospital due to her heart issues. Her heart had worn out; she used it a lot.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Graveside services for Willadean Perez (Dean) will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at the Central Texas Veterans Cemetery.
Mrs. Perez died Dec. 16, 2022, in a Burleson hospital due to her heart issues. Her heart had worn out; she used it a lot.
She was born Oct. 9, 1934, in Brilliant, Alabama, to Belton Andrew Vickery and Lillie Corkren Vickery.
As you read this obituary, think about what it might have been like to have been Dean, living from 1934 to 2022.
Dean was the second oldest of 10 children; she dropped out of high school after ninth grade in order to help support her family, working on the family farm. When she married Manuel (Manny) Perez on Nov. 5, 1952, her life took on a faster pace, going in another direction. For the next 20 years, she was an Army wife, moving frequently in and out of a variety of duty stations located across Europe and the United States. She and Manny had five children during this season of her life.
Then, when Manny was medically discharged from the Army, the pattern of Dean’s life changed again. Again, she found a way to help her family, redefining herself along the way. In order to help well, she needed to earn a high school diploma; so, at the age of 35, she earned her GED. That enabled her to secure a good job at Darnall Army Hospital, Fort Hood, where she worked until she retired in 1995. Manny, her husband, had died earlier, in 1991.
Dean then chose a different kind of adventure, traveling across the United States, before coming full circle, settling down on a small farm outside of Glen Rose. She called it her “happy place.”
Dean was preceded in death by her parents (the Vickerys), her husband, Manny, and seven of her nine brothers and sisters.
She is survived by a host of family, including her daughters Nancy (Kenneth) Farris of Killeen; and Shirley (Larry) Barker of Nemo, Texas. She is also survived by sons, Raymond (Kerry) Perez of Harker Heights; Mike (Suzanne) Perez of Killeen; and Jerry Perez of Killeen. She is survived by a sister, Gail Spann of Winfield, Alabama; and a brother, Donald Vickery of Diana, Texas. Mrs. Perez is also survived by six grandchildren: Neil Farris, Dusty Perez, Ryan Perez, Marisa Wright, Tori Chandler and Alexis Valdez. Mrs. Perez is also survived by eight great-grandchildren: Laurel Farris, Ashton Farris, Paisley Wright, Fletch Hutka, Tres Valdez, Cooper Perez, Emma Martin and Elyse Valdez.
Dean died as she had lived, working hard and loving hard. Her family is her legacy.
If you feel moved to do so, you may send flowers or make a donation to a senior citizen center or a Veterans’ cause of your choice. She was passionate about both.
Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.