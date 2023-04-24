Graveside services for Willard (Bill) John Penney, 79, of Killeen will be held on May 2 at 3 p.m. in the Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Penney died on April 21, 2023.
Updated: April 24, 2023 @ 11:57 pm
Bill was born on Oct. 11, 1943, in Minneapolis, Minn., to parents Annie Lewis Allan and Willard Penney.
Bill was a Vietnam veteran who served in the United States Army for over 22 Years after retirement making his home in Copperas Cove.
He loved his family and enjoyed going to H-E-B and watching NASCAR. He was very proud that he started the first chapter of the Good Sam Club program in Germany.
Bill was preceded in death by his brother, Allan Penney and sister, Wilma Penney.
Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years Arleen F. Penney; Son’s; Robert Penney and wife Rhonda Armstrong-Penney of Killeen, John Penney and wife Brynn of Biglerville, Pa.; Grandchildren; Brendan and Johnathan of Biglerville, Pa.
Visitation will be on May 1 from 6-8 p.m. at Crawford Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com for the Penney family.
