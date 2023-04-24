Killeen, TX (76540)

Today

Showers early then scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.