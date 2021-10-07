Retired Lt. Col. William Allen (Bill) Beasley, of Copperas Cove, has been laid to rest at Aggie Field of Honor Memorial Cemetery in College Station.
Mr. Beasley died March 3, 2021.
He was born in Petersburg, Virginia.
Bill was a graduate of Texas A&M University, Class of 1958, and a member of the Corps of Cadets. Upon graduation he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army, where he immediately enrolled in Flight School.
As an aviator and chopper pilot, he served his nation with a tour of duty in Korea and two combat tours in Vietnam.
A decorated veteran, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross and a Bronze Star and retired from his military career with the rank of lieutenant colonel. He then continued his public work with the U.S. Postal Service, where he retired as the postmaster of Copperas Cove.
Bill was a lifelong Aggie, a dedicated pilot and soldier, a faithful public servant, a loving husband and a proud father and grandfather.
He was preceded into eternal life by his parents, Henry Allen Beasley and Nina McKenney Beasley.
Survivors include his loving wife, Ann Porche Beasley, daughter Jennifer Harper and her husband, Steve; son David Beasley; and grandchildren Michael Harper and Elizabeth Harper. He will be remembered by his brother-in-law James Porche and by his fellow veterans, numerous friends and countless Aggies.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets Scholarship Fund.
Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Copperas Cove is in charge of local arrangements.
