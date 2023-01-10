Funeral services for William “Bill” Arlon Southerland, 89, of Temple will be on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Crotty Funeral Home in Belton. Burial will follow at Pendleton Cemetery.
Mr. Southerland died Jan. 8, 2023. He was born Jan. 3, 1934, to Ireland S. Southerland and Ava Lee Cross Southerland in Bell County.
