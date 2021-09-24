Funeral services for William “Bill” Charles Hall, 71, of Lampasas will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at New Covenant Church in Lampasas, with Darrell Feemster officiating. Pallbearers serving will be Mat Hall, Henry Blair, Shane Begley, Caleb Hall, Cory Hall, and Chad Hall. Burial with military honors will take place on Thursday at Central Texas Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Hall died at his residence on Sept. 21, 2021. He was born on Jan. 5, 1950, in Watseka, Ill. to Eldon Hall and Eunice Cook Hall. Mr. Hall came to Lampasas in 1985 from Colorado. He was a member of New Covenant Church in Lampasas.
Bill was a retired firefighter. In Colorado, he had served in fire and mountain rescue, and was a firefighter at the Fort Carson Military Base. He had been a member of the volunteer fire departments in Lampasas and Security, Colo. At Fort Hood, Bill trained firefighters, and he retired from there as a station chief. Bill proudly served two tours of duty in Vietnam as a Chinook helicopter mechanic. He earned a Purple Heart in Vietnam and survived several helicopter crashes.
During his life, Mr. Hall had also been a prison guard in Terra Haute, Indiana, and in Englewood, Colorado, and, after retirement, worked security for the oil fields on the Texas border, was a truck driver and worked at Star Propane.
During his time in Lampasas, Bill stayed busy coaching softball, and was a member of the Little League Board. He also worked maintenance for LISD on his days off.
Bill loved to fish, make Native American jewelry and dreamcatchers, and he loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, having enjoyed riding several over the years.
Bill is survived by his three sons, William Hall Jr., of Sheldon, Ill., Chad Hall and wife Wendi of Noblesville, Ind., and Cory Hall and wife Damie of Lampasas, his daughter, Tonya Blair, and husband Henry of Lampasas, two sisters, Donna Webb of Clifton, Ill. and Lory Hall of Milford, Ill., and by his former wife and dear friend, Vanessa Lehnig Hall.
Bill is blessed by nine grandchildren, Caleb Hall and wife Kara, Cassi Hall, Alyssa Hall, Kinzee Hall, Slade Hall, Liam Hall, Jett Hall, and Ethan Blair, Noah Blair, and by one great grandchild, Cameron Hall.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
There will be a visitation on at Heritage Funeral Home in Lampasas from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Arrangements are entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home of Lampasas.
