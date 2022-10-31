A celebration of life for William “Bill” Crane Alexander, 71, of Boerne, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio.
Mr. Alexander died on Oct. 17, 2022.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: October 31, 2022 @ 10:27 pm
A celebration of life for William “Bill” Crane Alexander, 71, of Boerne, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at Oak Hills Church in San Antonio.
Mr. Alexander died on Oct. 17, 2022.
He was born Aug. 15, 1951, to Evangeline Davidson Alexander and Marvin Lucas Alexander, in Durant, Okla.
Bill was a loving husband, father, and grandfather as well as a talented artist who never met a stranger. His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was passionate about his faith and serving others.
Bill graduated from Copperas Cove High School and obtained an M.A. from Southwest Texas State University. He had extensive graduate studies in Higher Education Administration at Texas A&M University in College Station. He spent most of his career at Central Texas College in Killeen, starting in 1980 and retiring in 2011 as Deputy Chancellor for Educational Programs and Support. During his 31 years at CTC, he also served as Associate Dean of Student Services, Dean of Guidance and Counseling, Public Information, and Continental Campus locations where he oversaw CTC’s operations on more than 20 Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine installations across the country.
He considered his greatest accomplishments at CTC to be working directly with students to attain their educational goals as well as mentoring his peers to achieve their career aspirations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Evangeline and Marvin Alexander; and his brother, Michael Davidson Alexander.
He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Christine Lowry Alexander; daughter, Courtney L. Alexander Winchell, her husband Rick Winchell and their children Londyn and Hudson; his daughter, Ryane T. Alexander, and her son Owen; his brother, Kelly Sims Alexander of Austin; his sister-in-law, Evelyn Dixon and her husband James of Belton; and his nieces, Brittany, Christal, and Veronica, and their families.
The family wishes to express its gratitude to life-long friends Coleen and Rick Timmons of Copperas Cove, Margaret and the late Curtis Bay of Salado, his friends at CTC, the Dream Center in Los Angeles, and many friends he has made throughout his life.
In lieu of floral remembrances, the Alexander family suggests contributions in his memory be made to the Central Texas College Foundation – c/o Bill Alexander Scholarship Fund. Contributions may be mailed to Central Texas College Foundation, Attn: Foundation Office in c/o Bill Alexander Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 1899, Killeen, Texas 76540, or made online at https://www.ctcd.edu/about-ctc/ctc-foundation/ways-to-give/.
Holt & Holt Funeral Home in Boerne is in charge of arrangements.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.