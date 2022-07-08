Funeral services for retired Master Sgt. William C. Baril, 78, of Copperas Cove will be held at 11 a.m. July 20 at the Harper-Talasek Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment with full military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Baril died June 29, 2022, in his home. He was born Dec. 12, 1943, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
