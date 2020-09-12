Funeral services for William Clyde “Bill” Bodkin, 83, will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. Interment will take place at 1 p.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery.
Mr. Bodkin died Sept. 8, 2020, after a brief illness.
He was born Jan. 10, 1937, in Lafayette, Indiana, the only child to William K. Bodkin and Madge Jarred Bodkin.
On Nov. 22, 1956, he married the love of his life, Bethalee Boyer in Lafayette. They were married for 63 years.
Bill graduated from Lafayette Jefferson High School followed by Purdue University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering.
He then served in the U.S. Army for 17 years. He served at Fort McLellan, Alabama, Force COM in France, two tours in Korea, Fort Gordon, Georgia, Fort Meade, Maryland, and finally at Fort Hood. While in the military, he received the Army Commendation with one Oak Leaf Cluster (twice), National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal and the Armed Forces Reserve medal.
Following his Army career, he attended ATU in Killeen where he received a master’s degree in Business. Bill then entered Civil Service at Fort Hood, where he eventually retired as an Environmental Engineer overseeing state and federal regulations in environmental protection.
In retirement, Bill served as CFO of St. Christopher’s Episcopal Church in Killeen and as financial manager for AWARE Central Texas. His interests included bowling, NASCAR, baseball and he was a gifted craftsman in woodworking.
Bill was a member of the American Chemical Society, VFW, NRA and supported various law enforcement agencies.
Survivors include his wife and sons Shawn Bodkin (Barbara), Jeff Bodkin (Robin), and Steve Bodkin (Kathy) and grandchildren Brett Bodkin, Ashley York (Matthew) Raven Watson (Brian), Roxanne Hale (Randall), Justin Bodkin (Jeanette), ShaeLyn Werner (Eric), and Greyson Bodkin. Bill had 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Viewing and visitation will be held today from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in Bill’s memory to the Shriner’s Hospitals for Children at donate.lovetotherescue.org
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.