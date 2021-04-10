William Cooper

A graveside service with military honors for William Claire Cooper (better known as Bill), 90, of Harker Heights, will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.
Mr. Cooper died March 29, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 4, 1931, in Faulkton, South Dakota, to William (better known as Ham) and Elizabeth Cooper and was the second youngest of all his siblings.
He married the love of his life, Beverly House, on Dec. 26, 1954, and they would grow a family of two sons and a daughter. They had an endless love.
Bill was proud to serve in the United States Army, traveling across the sea with his family, and serving two tours in Vietnam. He loved his country and was a devoted American.
He was a lifetime member of the VFW.
Later on, he would have two grandchildren and even later, three great-grandchildren.
Throughout his life he enjoyed many things, such as showing his wife every day that she meant the world to him; he was truly devoted to her.
Bill enjoyed traveling back home to South Dakota for family reunions, traveling to Las Vegas to go to Circus Circus, chatting on the phone with Sue because he loved to hear her laugh, lending a helping hand at the plumbing shop and wherever else he could, Rush Limbaugh, chewing on cigars, watching westerns, reading, rooting for the Astros, debating politics with his brother-in-law, testing his luck on the slot machine, enjoying afternoon card games, taking his grandkids to the park, and telling stories of long ago.
It is no secret, that Bill’s greatest work was left behind in his family.
Some people live an entire lifetime and wonder if they have ever made a difference in the world. Bill did. In his family.
He told his son that he lived a life with no regrets. It simply does not get any better than that.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his five siblings, Grace, Max, Jack, Margaretta, and Joanne; and his beloved wife, Beverly Cooper.
Survivors include his two sons, Gregory Cooper of Harker Heights, and Scott Cooper and his wife, Annie, of Salado; his daughter, Sue Schwahn and her husband, Kevin. of Cour d’Alene, Idaho; grandchildren, Brandie Ackerman and her husband, Brian, of Salado, and Cody Cooper of Salado; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Austin Ackerman and Allie Cooper.
In lieu of flowers, Bill would be tickled to know some would donate to Alzheimer’s Association to help fight Alzheimer’s.
Thank you, Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home for their help organizing services, Loretta for caring help, and Compassus Hospice.
“There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains.”
Bill was born a boy on a farm, who became a soldier, then a devoted husband, a proud father, an inspirational grandfather, and a wise great-grandfather, otherwise known as, our Family Hero.
