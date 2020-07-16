Viewing services for William Wayne Crews, 80, formerly of Killeen, will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Bean-Massey-Burge Funeral Home in Grand Prairie. Inurnment will be in a family cemetery in Youngsport.
Mr. Crews died July 13, 2020, at Methodist Dallas Hospital.
He graduated from Killeen High School in 1958 and was a Marine pilot.
