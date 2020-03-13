Funeral services for William E. Smith Jr., will be at 12:30 p.m. Monday at Crawford-Bowers Funeral Home in Killeen. He will be cremated and inurnment will be at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.
Mr. Smith died March 11, 2020, in Killeen and was born Jan. 26, 1958, to William E. Smith Sr. and Wanda Knuckles in Anderson, Indiana.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
